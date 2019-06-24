AFCON Daily: Games underway in Egypt [Episode 1]

The games are underway in Egypt since Friday June 21 when a colourful opening ceremony set the stage for an opening fixture the hosts laboured to win against Zimbabwe.

Upsets recorded already on Day 2 as Uganda’s Cranes beat the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Leopards.

Tough start for debutants Burundi losing by a goal against Nigeria but a much upbeat one for fellow debutants Madagascar who pulled off a two – all draw with Guinea.

Our sports team serves our weekday special report, AFCON daily; with all the fixtures, results, gossip and analysis of major ongoings in Egypt.