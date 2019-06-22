Video: Gabon scraps ministry for women's affairs

Gabon
A recent restructuring of the Gabonese government has scrapped the ministry responsible for women’s affairs.
Now activists are accusing president Ali Bongo of reneging on his promise to empower the central African country’s women.
