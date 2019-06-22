Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Video: Gabon scraps ministry for women's affairs

Video: Gabon scraps ministry for women's affairs

Gabon

A recent restructuring of the Gabonese government has scrapped the ministry responsible for women’s affairs.

Now activists are accusing president Ali Bongo of reneging on his promise to empower the central African country’s women.

Watch our report

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..