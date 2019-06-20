Welcome to Africanews

Malawi's parliament elects first woman speaker [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Catherine Gotani Hara, a lawmaker with the main opposition Malawi Congress Party, MCP, has been elected speaker of the country’s parliament becoming the first woman speaker. 190 MPs participated in the process to elect the next speaker and two deputies.

So what does this mean for Malawi and how is the news is being received in the country?

