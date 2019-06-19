European Development Days kickoff in Belgium with a focus on inequality

The 2019 edition of the European Develoment Days kicked off in Brussels, Belgium under the title: Addressing inequalities: building a world which leaves no one behind.

The focus is on promoting inclusivity and equality as a catalyst for progress towards global sustainable development.

Heads of state, human rights activists, business and industry leaders, policy makers, entrepreneurs, representatives from non-governmental organisations as well as academics are all in attendance, to give their voice in this global phenomenon.

“The theme of this 13th edition of the European Development Days shows that we also have a common concern: the fight against inequality. This is a major and persistent challenge within and between nations; said Senegalese president, Macky Sall.”

But how can no one be left behind in a world that continues to face disparities in the distribution for instance of income?

Following different research from various experts, the widening gaps of inequality have undermined democracy even in the most developed countries of the world.

“the world finally understand that we cannot continue business as usual. It is coming to an end as the saying goes a big fish needs a small fish and vice versa. Luckily, they now they are starting to understand that if they don’t act people will take away their shares, a participant, Princess Abze Djigma noted

But will the development world be able to come up with solutions to address this global crisis during the two day forum?