*A Kenyan court has postponed judgement on four suspects charged with the 2015 terror attack at the Garissa University to Wednesday. *

The families of the 148 people mainly students that were killed will have to be patient for justice as the judge moved the ruling by 24 hours.

The Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi stated that he had not yet finished writing the judgment and that he was still evaluating the final remarks of the defence and the prosecution.

The four suspects are facing charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012 punishable by life imprisonment under the Kenyan laws.

Kenya postpones ruling on Garissa attacks suspects to Wednesday

The outcome of this trial is eagerly awaited in Kenya, where armed men affiliated with the Somali Al Shabaab attacked the University in north eastern of the country.

This was the deadliest attack in the country’s history after the one targeting the United States Embassy in Nairobi in 1998 where 213 were killed.