New moves to restore calm in Libya - Fayez al-Sarraj

Libya’s leader of the Government of National Unity, Fayez al-Sarraj announced Sunday new moves to restore calm in a country with ever-rising tensions.

The political move calls for the simultaneous holding of presidential and legislative elections before the end of 2019.

In partnership with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, he also proposed the establishment of a “Libyan forum’‘.

A forum that will assemble national forces with political and social influence, and will gravitate toward a peaceful and democratic solution.

After over two months of offensives, the forces of “Libyan National Army”, led by Marshal Haftar, are still behind the gates of Tripoli and their positions are frozen.

Both sides have so far refused to negotiate a ceasefire.

Sarraj accuses Khalifa Haftar of seeking to “undermine the democratic process; demanding withdrawal of his forces to their initial positions in the south and east of the country.

Over 653 people have been killed in the fighting and more than 3,500 injured since 4 April .