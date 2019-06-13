Ebola in Uganda [Morning Call]

There are fears in Uganda over the spread of the Ebola virus.

This follows the death of a five-year-old boy, who died on Wednesday after being infected with the virus. The first Ebola death recorded in the country.

Two of his relatives have also tested positive. According to the World Health Organisation, three cases have so far been confirmed.

The country’s health ministry announced seven others suspected to have been infected are being monitored. It also says fifty people are suspected to have come into contact with the seven people known to have contracted the deadly disease.

Despite the situation, the health ministry says the DRC-Uganda border will not be closed.