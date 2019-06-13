Welcome to Africanews

Chad denounces US pressure [Morning Call]

Chadian authorities are denouncing pressure from the United States to hold credible parliamentary elections.

In a statement issued last week, the US embassy in Ndjamena welcomed the government’s commitment to hold the elections this year but emphasized on the importance of a credible electoral process.

The MPS ruling party has strongly criticised the statement saying, the US should not interfere in the country’s internal affairs.

