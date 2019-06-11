Women's World Cup 2019: Nigeria optimistic ahead of second match

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are in high spirits although they recorded a loss in their opening games against Norway in the France 2019 Women’s World Cup.

After losing 3-0 to Norway in their first group match, they must win on Wednesday against South Korea to avoid early elimination.

However the Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby remains optimistic ahead of the games.

“Even though we did not win our first game, we are still very confident because we had a very good start in the first 20 to 25 minutes. The ball flow and rhythm was very good,’‘ he said.

‘‘So if we can do the same thing in the second game, we’ll have a chance to win. Of course we have to win, we have to win,” he added.

The nine-time African champions crashed by Norway will now have to reset their tactics in upcoming fixtures.

The reigning African champions are the only team on the continent to have competed in all eight editions of the Women’s World Cup.

Their best performance, a quarter-final in 1999 in the United States.