African leaders call for adequate support of the Africa Solidarity Trust Fund

African leaders have called on other African States and friends of Africa to support the Africa Solidarity Trust Fund which is an initiative of the Food and Agricultural Organisation an agency of the United Nations:

The call was made at the 54th Annual Meeting of the Africa Development Bank in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea:

President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema urged his fellow African leaders to lend a helping hand so that the continent can get the needed support:

“Today we will demonstrate once again that Africa cares about Africans and that we are able to solve our problems and keep our promises with African solidarity, said Equatorial Guinea president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema”.

Officially launched at the 38th session of the Food and Agricultural Organisation meeting in June 2013, the Africa Solidarity Trust Fund aims to support countries experiencing food insecurity.

41 countries have so far benefited from the assistance. But the continent’s leaders want an even greater commitment to reach more beneficiaries. The bank is fully aware of the challenges the continent faces in the area of food security and agriculture.

“The prospect of the bank, I think we are all looking at the same thing. that is the fact right now, Africa is facing challenges in the area of agriculture and food. Right now, import net is probably getting to $50 billion, said Jennifer Blake, deputy president of the African Development Bank.

In a bid to transform the lives of the vulnerable on the African continent, African leaders and civil society groups have called on Africans to support this initiative to improve rural development and food security in Africa