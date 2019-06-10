Rwanda reopens border with Uganda

Rwanda on Monday reopened its border with Uganda in an apparent ease on tension between the two east African states. Rwanda’s tax body announced that the opening was temporary and will take effect from June 10 to June 22, 2019.

The Katuna border has been mostly shut to heavy trucks and has been re-opened to facilitate movement of heavy duty trucks. The border was closed in February 2019, following diplomatic wranglings between the two sides.

The ramifications of the row had a heavy toll on trade, especially on Ugandan traders, who were advised to use the Kyanika and the Kagitumba border post to enter Rwanda. But how did the two countries arrive at this dept of mistreatments?

Rwanda’s foreign minister, Richard Sezibera accused Uganda on three counts; sabotaging trade to its southern neighbour, mistreating Rwandans in Uganda and supporting rebel groups opposed to president Paul Kagame’s government.

Uganda’s foreign minister Sam Kutesa also issued a statement the same day flatly denying the charges laid out by his counterpart.

While these diplomatic accusations continues, trade on both sides suffers.