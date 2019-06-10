17th edition of Dakar Fashion Week held

Senegal was adorn in bold and vibrant colors for a whole week.

The 17th edition of the Dakar Fashion Week celebrated fashion by revealing the cultural richness of 28 participants across Africa.

A rare opportunity for fashion lovers to present the originality of their collection.

Every year we want to get better, we want to go higher, be stronger.

The event was opened by Founder and designer Adama Paris with a feminine military style collection.

“Every year we want to get better, every year we want to go higher, be stronger, we want each year to show the Senegalese public and the world, because we are lucky to be shown by networks that put us on the air, the beautiful African designs and the beautiful African creativity’‘, said Dakar Fashion Week Creator, Adama Paris.

Through modern designs and refined outfits, the designers have alternately enhanced woven loincloths and other elegant fabrics. Congolese designer Lupita Swaga focused on an Afro-futurist collection.

‘‘I’ve been following Adama Paris for years and I always told myself that I wasn’t ready, I should wait and evolve and now I just felt ready, in 2019 I decided to dedicate myself fully to fashion so I applied to participate in the Dakar Fashion Week”, Swaga said.

The Dakar Fashion Week will be featured in the next issue of Vogue Spain. Among the audience was Spanish actress, Rossy De Palma.

“We saw everything, we are finishing today, we missed nothing, we came for the entire fashion week, we loved a lot of things, we have a few pages in Vogue Spain and we will do our best, today we did a shoot with Marc and Victor (fashion photographers), it went very well’‘, Palma said.

For this 17th edition of Dakar Fashion Week, the aim was to propel young designers onto the international stage.

