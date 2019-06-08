Video: Ghana tutor teaches numbers and hot steps

Ghana
Sackey Percy thought dance would spice up learning for his students- and he was right. Now known as Ghana’s dancing teacher, his classes kick off and end with a dance.
He says must keep innovating to come up with ways to inspire their students and to make school livelier.
