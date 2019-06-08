Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

This is Culture

this-is-culture

Video: Ghana tutor teaches numbers and hot steps

Video: Ghana tutor teaches numbers and hot steps

Ghana

Sackey Percy thought dance would spice up learning for his students- and he was right. Now known as Ghana’s dancing teacher, his classes kick off and end with a dance.

He says must keep innovating to come up with ways to inspire their students and to make school livelier.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..