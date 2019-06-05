Congolese pupils plant trees to mark world environment day

Pupils from schools across Pointe Noire and authorities in the Congolese city planted over a hundred trees on Wednesday.

The project, Initiated by the Direction de l’environment and the Africa environment solutions association, saw several students commemorate the World Environment Day.

“We chose this place because there are children here who already need to be transformed by making them aware of the environment because many children do not have enough knowledge about this concept. what is the environment? it is all around us and the big problem today is air pollution. The European Union, the UN Environment and the WHO tell us that the people most affected by the phenomenon of pollution are children,” said Petho Bibalou, general manager, African Environmental Solutions.

Pupils from schools across Pointe Noire and authorities in the Congolese city planted over a hundred trees on Wednesday.

The NGO has visited nearly 1500 school school children for the last two days to raise awareness about environmental management, the conservation of natural resources and air pollution.

“The theme of the day was to improve air quality. So we brought plants that we planted today to produce pure oxygen essential to the lives of schoolchildren,” said Beloved Rita Eouani, Departmental of Environment,Pointe Noire

The initiative that has been very welcomed due to lack of tree cover to provide natural shade especially in periods of high heat in the coastal town.

“It is not acceptable to see a large establishment like ours lacking trees, when it is very hot we are forced to take shelter in classrooms where the air is still not natural. It is important to fight for the protection of the environment,“said Matelo Mc Paula, student in second grade.

World Environment Day was initiated by the United Nations in 1972, on the occasion of the opening of the United Nations Conference on the Environment in Stockholm