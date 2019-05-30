South Africa loses to England in Cricket World Cup opener

Africa’s sole representatives at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, South Africa got off to a losing start against hosts England in the first game of the six-week tournament.

South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes, but lost by 104 runs in their opener.

The Duke of Sussex addressed the crowd at The Oval, saying: “Cities will come alive across the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more…I am now honoured to declare the men’s World Cup of 2019 open.”

South Africa’s Faf Du Plessis, without injured pace bowler Dale Steyn, won the toss and opted to field.

England’s Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 as England posted a solid total of 311 for eight in the match at The Oval on Thursday.

The Proteas have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.

