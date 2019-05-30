Low-cost airlines to revive air travel in Africa? [Travel]

The continent has been considered a land of opportunity for some years now, but in terms of aeronautics, it has stagnated. Air transport is still struggling to take off, despite the ever-increasing demand for travel.

So, will the solution come from the model that we have seen flourish elsewhere?

Air transport is to tourism, however, what oxygen is to the heart. Despite good intentions, the African air market unfortunately remains closed to low-cost airlines. If this sector is not linked to global competitiveness, tourism takes a hit.

We speak to Imran Bepari, an Ethiopian Airlines operations expert on this Travel expert presented by Chancela Gningui