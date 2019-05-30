Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Low-cost airlines to revive air travel in Africa? [Travel]

Low-cost airlines to revive air travel in Africa? [Travel]

The Morning Call

The continent has been considered a land of opportunity for some years now, but in terms of aeronautics, it has stagnated. Air transport is still struggling to take off, despite the ever-increasing demand for travel.

So, will the solution come from the model that we have seen flourish elsewhere?

Air transport is to tourism, however, what oxygen is to the heart. Despite good intentions, the African air market unfortunately remains closed to low-cost airlines. If this sector is not linked to global competitiveness, tourism takes a hit.

We speak to Imran Bepari, an Ethiopian Airlines operations expert on this Travel expert presented by Chancela Gningui

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..