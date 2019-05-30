Low-cost airlines to revive air travel in Africa? [Travel]

The Morning Call
The continent has been considered a land of opportunity for some years now, but in terms of aeronautics, it has stagnated. Air transport is still struggling to take off, despite the ever-increasing demand for travel.
So, will the solution come from the model that we have seen flourish elsewhere?
Air transport is to tourism, however, what oxygen is to the heart. Despite good intentions, the African air market unfortunately remains closed to low-cost airlines. If this sector is not linked to global competitiveness, tourism takes a hit.
We speak to Imran Bepari, an Ethiopian Airlines operations expert on this Travel expert presented by Chancela Gningui
Go to video
Boeing shares compensation plans following fatal Ethiopian, LionAir crashes
Go to video
It's possible to live in a free, healthy Africa!
Go to video
2019 Europa final: African links in Arsenal vs. Chelsea duel in Baku
Go to video
Backlash as Ethiopian map of Africa wipes off Somalia, merges Congos
Go to video
Behind the walls, heart of an orphaned child
Go to video
Celebrating African First Ladies: Zimbabwe's Auxillia Mnangagwa