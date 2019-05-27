Cannes: African film wins Grand Prix

Mati Diop is the first African woman to win the Grand Prix awarded at the just end Cannes Film Festival in Paris, France. Diop was nominated for the highest Palme d’Or award with her ‘ Atlantics’, but she lost out to her fellow competitor, Bong Joon-ho with Parasite.

On this week’s ‘’ This is Culture ‘’, our Cédric Lyonnel Sehossolo takes a look back on the biggest stage for cinematography in the world.