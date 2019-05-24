Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Rwanda rebel leader 'Sankara' plead guilty to terrorism charges [Morning Call]

Rwanda rebel leader 'Sankara' plead guilty to terrorism charges [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

In Rwanda, the captured spokesperson for the rebel group the National Liberation Front (FLN) -Callixte Nsabimana popularly known as “Sankara” – has admitted to terrorism charges.

He made the admission before a court in Kigali on Thursday.

Sankara was arrested last month in Comoros and was secretly handed to Rwandan authorities.

His charges include starting an illegal militia and co-operating with foreign states in an attempt to topple the Rwandan government.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..