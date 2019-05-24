Rwanda rebel leader 'Sankara' plead guilty to terrorism charges [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In Rwanda, the captured spokesperson for the rebel group the National Liberation Front (FLN) -Callixte Nsabimana popularly known as “Sankara” – has admitted to terrorism charges.
He made the admission before a court in Kigali on Thursday.
Sankara was arrested last month in Comoros and was secretly handed to Rwandan authorities.
His charges include starting an illegal militia and co-operating with foreign states in an attempt to topple the Rwandan government.
Go to video
Morocco, South Africa, Rwanda, Nigeria could host Formula One races
Go to video
Kwibuka25: solemn walk for genocide victims in Kigali
Go to video
Rwanda will mess up big time with all adversaries - Kagame
01:34
Kwibuka25: Rwanda marks 25th anniversary of 1994 genocide
01:24
Macron appoints commissions to probe France's role in the Rwandan genocide
Go to video
Belgium apologises for abducting-mixed race children during colonial era