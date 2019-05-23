Nigeria's economy slows down in first quarter.

Business Africa
*Nigeria struggling to raise its economy due to insecurity and a fall in the price of a barrel of oil is.
With public debt already estimated at over $67 billion at the end of 2018, Nigeria’s growth slowed in the first quarter of this year to 2.01% compared to 2.38% in the fourth quarter of last year.
This situation is partly due to the decline in oil revenues, the increase in the budget deficit and, above all, the drop in foreign direct investment, by 36% compared to 2017.
Serges Alain Godong, economist, specialist in governance and public policy talked to us from from Kribi in Cameroon on the issue in depth.
01:00
African football stars honour retiring Nigerian governor
Go to video
Celebrating African First Ladies: South Sudan's Maj. Gen. Mary Ayen Mayardit
Go to video
Morocco, South Africa, Rwanda, Nigeria could host Formula One races
Go to video
Cashing in on Nigeria's facial hair trend
Go to video
Microsoft to spend $100m on Kenya, Nigeria tech development hub
04:59
A cultural look at China-Africa relations [Culture]