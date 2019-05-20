Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

Shifting careers: From banking to making pancakes [Inspire Africa]

Shifting careers: From banking to making pancakes [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa

In this edition on Inspire Africa, an Ivorian entrepreneur who own several pastry shops in Abidjan shares his tips to successfully changing careers and sustaining a business.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..