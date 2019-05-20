Kotula, a ‘One man’s initiative’ to help Soweto [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In South Africa, a ‘One man’s initiative’ has translated into a community development programme responding to direct and specific needs of sprawling communities in the district of Soweto.
The initiative provides support to orphaned and vulnerable children, women and elderly residents in a community that is broadly affected by HIV/AIDS, domestic violence and extreme poverty.
Adam Ginster, is the founder of Kotula.
Go to video
Women in aviation use social media to inspire younger generation
01:31
Ugandan woman with sets of twins, triplets and quadruplets
Go to video
BBOG Nigeria marks 5th year anniversary of Chibok girls kidnap
Go to video
GPE approves over $176m in new grants to Benin, Burundi, and others
Go to video
Zimbabwe top court bans 'inhuman' caning of juvenile convicts
01:26
Grand welcome for acclaimed Kenyan teacher