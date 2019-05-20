Welcome to Africanews

Kotula, a ‘One man’s initiative’ to help Soweto [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

In South Africa, a ‘One man’s initiative’ has translated into a community development programme responding to direct and specific needs of sprawling communities in the district of Soweto.
The initiative provides support to orphaned and vulnerable children, women and elderly residents in a community that is broadly affected by HIV/AIDS, domestic violence and extreme poverty.
Adam Ginster, is the founder of Kotula.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

