Theresa May urged to quit over Brexit [International Edition]

Theresa May is under intense pressure to formally announce a resignation date. The prime minister says her departure depends on delivering Brexit, but her plan has been rejected by MPs three times.

Meanwhile, the world’s two largest economies are on the brink of an all-out trade war. China says it will impose tariffs on American goods in retaliation to US levies.

Also, with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange likely about to face two separate extradition requests his future is less clear than ever.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by our various editorial teams presented by Elayne Wangalwa.