China's Xi urges cooperation with EU as trade war escalates

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for stronger cooperation between his country and the European Union to resist ''bullying''.

Xi was meeting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who is visiting Beijing.

His remarks come as a trade war with Washington escalates, with president Donald Trump authorizing a 125% levy on Chinese exports to the United States.

"During our several meetings, we have both agreed that building China-Spain relations with strategic resolve and win-win cooperation is in the common and long-term interests of the two sides. At present, changes unseen in a century are unfolding across the world at a faster pace. Only through solidarity and coordination can countries promote global development and prosperity," said Xi.

Spain is one of China's closest partners in the European Union, with several Chinese companies including electric car makers announcing investments in the country.

China and Spain were both targeted in Trump's sweeping tariffs although duties on Madrid have since been suspended.

There is no winner in a tariff war, and going against the world will only result in self-isolation, Xi said.