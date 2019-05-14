Concern over toxic waste in Thiaroye, Senegal [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The inhabitants of the city of Thiaroye, in the suburbs of Dakar, are threatening mass action.
Why? They say, in their city is an illegal storage of 500 tons of toxic waste placed in the yard of an old factory which closed operations in 2016.
A pungent smell that causes cough, the residents say, emerges from the disused warehouses and invades the entire neighborhood.
