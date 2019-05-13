Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Cameroon: some U.N Security Council Member States meet on humanitarian crisis

Cameroon: some U.N Security Council Member States meet on humanitarian crisis
with AGENCIES

Cameroon

Some member states of the United Nations Security Council had an informal meeting on Monday to discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Anglophone region of Cameroon.

A communique issued by the Cameroonian Ministry of External Relations however denied reports of a UN Security Council Meeting on the Anglophone region crisis.

According to the communique, no such meeting is scheduled.

The communique further stated that, this meeting was a ‘’ free consultation entirely outside of the Council on the initiative of certain members who are interested in the humanitarian situation in Cameroon.’‘

It further added that outcomes of this meeting will not be binding on the government since the meeting was informal as specified by Cameroon’s diplomacy.

The two year separatist conflict has left 3 million people struggling for food in this Central African nation.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..