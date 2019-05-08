Watch: Drone makes succesful delivery of kidney for transplant operation

USA
In a sign of their increasing use in medical emergencies, a drone was recently used to deliver a kidney for a transplant surgery in the USA.
It is a world’s first.
The unmanned aviation system was developed by physicians, researchers and aviation and engineering experts from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the University of Maryland and the Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland, a nonprofit that facilitates organ and tissue donation.
