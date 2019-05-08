Migrants suffer in ongoing skirmishes in Libya

A detention center for migrants was damaged after a strike hit a near by target in Libya’s city of Tajoura, southwest of the capital Tripoli on Tuesday.

The migrants hid inside the centre expressed distress and fear after the ceiling got hit by the shrapnel.

“Everybody was broke up, we almost lose hope in our life. Everybody lose strength, no one had strength, we were asking for help. For mothers, how many hours before we see help, most people turned bad, as in they don’t have strength, we lose strength. We must ask for help before we see help – then please we need your help, we’re tired of it, we can not stay here, please we need your help. You know Libya for now is not safe, war here is too much, please we need help,” said an unnamed migrant.

More than 3,600 jailed migrants, most headed to Europe, have been trapped in the capital.

Conflict in Libya flared on for the third week as Eastern commander Khalifa Haftar’s offensive to seize Tripoli, the seat of Libya’s internationally recognised government, sharpened a power struggle that has fractured Libya since Muammar Gaddafi’s fall in 2011.

