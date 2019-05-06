Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Head injury forces Mohammed Salah to miss Barcelona clash at Anfield

Head injury forces Mohammed Salah to miss Barcelona clash at Anfield
Eric Oteng with REUTERS

United Kingdom

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp has revealed striker Mohammed Salah will miss the team’s crucial second leg of the UEFA Champions league semi-final against Spanish club Barcelona on Tuesday through injury.

The Egypt international Salah was carried off the pitch with a head injury in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League win at Newcastle United and has not recovered for the game against Barca at Anfield on Tuesday.

The German coach also confirmed Brazilian player Roberto Firmino has a muscular injury and was not included in the squad for Saturday’s game at St James’ Park.

It's a concussion for Mo. He would not be allowed to play. He feels Ok but it's not good enough from a medical point of view. He's desperate but we cannot do it.

“They both are not available for tomorrow,” Klopp told a news conference.

“It’s a concussion for Mo. He would not be allowed to play. He feels Ok but it’s not good enough from a medical point of view. He’s desperate but we cannot do it.”

Klopp’s men have to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit to qualify for their second successive final of the champions league which would be played at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday June 1.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..