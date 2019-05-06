Head injury forces Mohammed Salah to miss Barcelona clash at Anfield

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp has revealed striker Mohammed Salah will miss the team’s crucial second leg of the UEFA Champions league semi-final against Spanish club Barcelona on Tuesday through injury.

The Egypt international Salah was carried off the pitch with a head injury in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League win at Newcastle United and has not recovered for the game against Barca at Anfield on Tuesday.

The German coach also confirmed Brazilian player Roberto Firmino has a muscular injury and was not included in the squad for Saturday’s game at St James’ Park.

“They both are not available for tomorrow,” Klopp told a news conference.

“It’s a concussion for Mo. He would not be allowed to play. He feels Ok but it’s not good enough from a medical point of view. He’s desperate but we cannot do it.”

Klopp’s men have to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit to qualify for their second successive final of the champions league which would be played at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday June 1.