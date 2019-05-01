Police disperse anti corruption protest in Nairobi [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Police officers on Tuesday dispersed demonstrators in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.
Activists there had tried to demonstrate against corruption with many holding up signs describing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta as “the face of corruption.”
The attempted protests come in the wake of massive scandals being investigated by a multi-agency team consisting of all criminal justice system agencies.
Go to video
Sudan: Islamists reject joint Civil-Military Council
Go to video
Sudan protest hub: Military, protesters form committee to resolve differences
01:32
Ugandan MP Bobi Wine under 'preventive' house arrest - Police
01:22
Sudanese activists to announce civilian-led transition team
01:03
Togolese protester killed during protest against presidential term limits
Go to video
50 years rule toppled by popular protests: Algeria, Sudan uprising