Armed group threaten resumption of hostilities in Casamance [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

In the Casamance region of southern Senegal, negotiations for peace are trampling.

This is the conclusion made by the warlord Atika, the armed wing of the breakaway movement Casamance MFDC.

In a statement issued last weekend in its stronghold, the group’s leader Salif Sadio threatened to resume hostilities if the State of Senegal does not respect its commitments.

