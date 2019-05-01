Angola: fight for press freedom

The Angolan press has intensified the fight for freedom in the country ahead of the 2019 World Press Freedom Day.

According to its latest annual report, Reporters Without Borders said Angola has climbed 12 places out of the red zone of press censorship, but it is still the worst-ranked Lusophone country on a global índex list led by Norway.

“Since President João Lourenço took office, there has been a greater openness, more of contradictory of positions, but in essence and especially in what concerns the State media things remain a bit the same. We can speak badly, or rather, they can speak badly, or we hear badly about the former President, José Eduardo dos Santos, but there is no criticism regarding the new president, João Lourenço, the story is the same as in the past, “explains. Rosado stresses out that “he does not like to distinguish between the public and private press but that in Angola the distinction has to be made … and has to be done, why? Because the public press is the one that reaches the whole country,” said journalist Carlos Rosado, former director of Expansão newspaper.

Carlos Rosado believes that Reporters Without Borders is a bit outdated in relation to independent media in the country.

In response, Reporters Without Borders, said “the ratings are based on a network of experts who respond to a questionnaire covering all aspects of press freedom.

Carlos Rosado also said that the economic difficulties of the private media and self-censorship of journalists are serious obstacles to press freedom in the Southern African country.