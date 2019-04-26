Sri Lanka: Authorities probe deadly attacks [International Edition)

International edition
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday. A meeting at the end of which Vladimir Putin said he was in favour of total denuclearization. He also said he will share details with the United States about his summit.
Also, the death toll of terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, is at about 300. The authorities have acknowledged their failure in national security. The intelligence document alerting to the attempted suicide attacks on emblematic churches was reportedly not forwarded to the Prime Minister, let alone the Deputy Minister of Defence.
These are the headlines of this program, which highlights the stories covered by our various newsrooms.
