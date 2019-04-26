Welcome to Africanews

Jeanine Mabunda, first woman elected to lead DRC's National Assembly [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Jeanine Mabunda was elected to head the Congolese National Assembly on Wednesday (April 24th) with 374 votes.

She was the only candidate after the invalidation of the candidacy of her challenger Henry Thomas Lokondo. She is the first woman elected to the position in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ex-president Jospeh Kabila nominated her for the post.

So who is Jeanine Mabunda and what could be her likely impact in the National assembly?

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

