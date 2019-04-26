Jeanine Mabunda, first woman elected to lead DRC's National Assembly [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Jeanine Mabunda was elected to head the Congolese National Assembly on Wednesday (April 24th) with 374 votes.
She was the only candidate after the invalidation of the candidacy of her challenger Henry Thomas Lokondo. She is the first woman elected to the position in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Ex-president Jospeh Kabila nominated her for the post.
So who is Jeanine Mabunda and what could be her likely impact in the National assembly?
