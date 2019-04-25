Third Portuguese killed in Angolan capital in 2 weeks

Angola
41 years old, married with three children. Pedro Gonçalves, a Portuguese citizen living in Angola for a decade was the third Portuguese to be murdered in Luanda in the space of two weeks, the fourth since February.
The construction engineer was ambushed on a road near an aluminum company. It was almost 8 pm on Tuesday night. He was shot twice by two people on a motorcycle.
The Portuguese was on his way to a restaurant bar frequented by the Portuguese community to watch with teammates at a game of snooker for the championship of Angola.
Rui Brás, the owner, and friends can not explain what happened.
“ Pedro was a calm, thoughtful person with a sense of humor, friend of his friend. I can not understand … and we were really thinking about the person he was … we could not find justification for this to happen. I do not think he would react to the robbery, I can not tell, the place, at that place, maybe the car got stuck in the ground “, he said.Fernando Penetra is a friend and snooker team captain.
“ It was loved by everyone, in his house much more, for all and more reasons. This is a tragedy for all of us “, Penetra said.
The motive is not yet known. Authorities are in possession of video surveillance footage and investigating the murder.
