Video: Poaching, deforestation wiping out Madagascar's forests

Madagascar
Madagascar is often referred to as a biodiversity jewel by conservationists owing to its unique plant and animal species.
But poaching and deforestation are driving the island nation’s rare trees and lemurs to extinction.
Watch our report
Go to video
South Africa rhino poacher killed by elephants, eaten by lions
03:48
Campaign to free elephant in South Africa zoo [The Morning Call]
00:56
Kenya's wildlife prominent on new coins unveiled by central bank
05:26
Saving Africa's wildlife [Travel]
01:08
C.A.R forest guards clash with poachers
01:03
Chad: death of black rhinos reintroduced in May