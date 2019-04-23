Madagascar's opposition leader breaks silence on referendum

Voters in Madagascar will head to the polls on May 27 to elect law makers.

On this very day, they will also vote on a bill to amend certain provisions of the country’s constitution which was adopted in 2010.

The text provides for the abolition of the senate and the granting of more power to local authorities.

There should be a dialogue between all the forces of the nation and not forcing like this.

The opposition leader Marc Ravalomanana has accused President Andry Rajoelina of wanting to change the country’s supreme law against the will of the people.

“ There should be a dialogue between all the forces of the nation and not forcing like this,” Ravalomanana said at a press conference held in his home at the weekend.

Ravalomanana said there should be one or two months wait after the installation of the National Assembly before such a referendum.

Madagascar’s current constitution was adopted in 2010, under the transition chaired by Andry Rajoelina, after the overthrow by the army of former President Marc Ravalomanana.

A statement from the government said ‘’ holding all the parliamentary elections and this constitutional referendum avoids exorbitant expenses ‘’.

AFP