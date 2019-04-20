Notre-Dame fire unites France [International Edition]

International edition
Authorities in France are still trying to piece together exactly what happened before Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire. The scale of the damage has been revealed by dramatic images.
Meanwhile, North Korea has issued a stinging rebuke of United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, hours after the country claimed to have tested a new tactical weapon.
Also, the first shipment of humanitarian aid is finally being distributed in Venezuela. The government reached a deal some weeks ago with the Red Cross to import the aid.
Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by our various editorial teams.
Ivorian Catholics have joined the world to empathize with France
Brexit: May courts opposition [International Edition]
No breakthrough in Brexit deadlock [International Edition]
4th UN Environment Assembly ends with climate action pledges
Kenyan students march for climate action in Nairobi
Nations sign deal to cut single use plastics by 2030