Cote d'Ivoire destroys dangerous rice [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Authorities in Cote d’Ivoire have destroyed 18,000 tonnes of rice declared to be unfit for human consumption.
This follows tests carried out by the country’s consumer association which had demanded the government to do so after the cargo from Myanmar had been refused entry in Togo, Guinea and Ghana over quality issues.
The national and international quality control tests revealed the unfit nature of the rice.
It should be noted that most African countries depend on imports because local farmers are unable to meet the ever rising demands.
