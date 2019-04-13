Clashes in Tripoli leave dozens dead

Battles continue to rage between the forces of Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and former military commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces in the southern suburbs of Tripoli leaving dozens dead and thousands displaced.

On Friday, fierce clashes erupted in Wadi Rabie, south of Tripoli, as pro-government forces fought off an assault by Haftar fighters.

Heavy shelling and gunfire in the Libyan capital over the past 6 days has wounded 266 people and killed 56, including an ambulance driver and 2 medical doctors. Thousands of people have fled their homes, while others are trapped in conflict areas. Hospitals inside and outside the city are receiving daily casualties says World Health Organization

Libya’s unity government was created at UN-backed talks in 2015, but it has struggled to assert control, while a number of international initiatives since have failed to unite the country.