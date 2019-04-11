Sudan protests escalate [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The protest movement in Sudan is gaining momentum.
The army appears to also be joining in the demonstrations after police ordered its personnel on Tuesday not to intervene against the protesters. The thousands of protesters camping outside the army headquarters have braved tear gas and deadly gun shots from security forces since the start of the protests last week on Friday.
But according to witness reports, for the first time, the protesters did not face any “threat” from security agents. Demonstrators have been seen hoisting soldiers on their shoulders and dancing and chanting with them.
Despite the latest happenings in the country, President Omar al-Bashir remains defiant. But for how long?
