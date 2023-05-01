Hundreds of Nigerian students still stranded in the conflict-hit Sudan

Hundreds of Nigerian students are still stranded in the conflict-hit Sudan where fighting between two warring generals has claimed more than 500 lives.

Nigeria began evacuating the first of around 3,500 of its nationals, mostly students, as a fragile ceasefire allowed foreigners to flee.

"They have closed the road. They said no car will go out until all the cars are delivered. They only delivered only five cars for now, so we are expecting thirty- five more cars now so that we can move," said Abdullahi Hassan Mashi, a Nigerian student studying at the International University of Africa in Khartoum as they wait to be evacuated out of Sudan.

Officials said there are more than 5,000 Nigerians in Sudan.

Since fighting erupted, at least 459 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded, according to UN agencies, which also reported Sudanese civilians fleeing to Chad, Egypt and South Sudan.