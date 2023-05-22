Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UK to ban foreign students from bringing family over

UK to ban foreign students from bringing family over
Nigerian students, who just got evacuated from Ukraine amidst the ongoing war ..   -  
Copyright © africanews
KOLA SULAIMON/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is expected this week to announce restrictions preventing foreign students from bringing family members into the country.

The move follows reports that net migration into the UK has hit 1 million with Tory MPs asking Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “to get a grip on the rocketing numbers”.

UK current immigration law permits dependants to accompany their spouses or parent(s) who have a valid student visa.

According to the report, UK ministers are expected to announce the immigration clampdown on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The ban will affect all master’s students and some other post-graduates, but it will not apply to PhD students who are highly skilled and whose courses last between 3 to 5 years.

If implemented, the crackdown will affect many Nigerian students hoping to pursue their postgraduate studies in the UK, as they accounted for the highest increase in the number of dependants accompanying persons with study visas in 2022.

The Times (UK) had also reported in February that the UK was nursing the ban and that Sunak and Suella Braverman, the home secretary, were becoming more concerned after a near-eightfold rise in the number of family members joining foreign students.

media reports had reported how the home secretary considered reforming the graduate visa route.

Under her proposal, foreign students would have to obtain a work visa by getting a skilled job or leave the UK within six months after the end of their studies.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..