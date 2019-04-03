Algeria's transition will be a big challenge - Analyst

Following the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the “political transition” becomes the “most important challenge” for Algeria, according to Hasni Abidi, director of the Centre for Studies and Research on the Arab and Mediterranean World in Geneva.

“The fears are enormous. First, we now have a face-to-face between the street and the military institution. The army today has no counter-power, the army is not empowered, is not trained to manage a delicate transition, decided in haste with an unnegotiated departure of the President of the Republic,” says Abidi.

As the North African country faces a new era, many Algerians want a total overhaul and are determined to continue demonstrating despite Bouteflika’s resignation. The protesters who drove the 82 year old leader out want a drastic change of Algeria’s political elite.

According to the Algerian Constitution once the President has officially resigned, the chairman of the Upper House of Parliament Abdelkader Bensalah, will be in charge as caretaker president for 90 days until elections are held.

AFP