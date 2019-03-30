Welcome to Africanews

No breakthrough in Brexit deadlock [International Edition]

Is the third time a charm? British Prime Minister Theresa May vows to step down if legislators back her Brexit deal. Her deal has been rejected twice by MPs.

Also, US president Donald Trump calls on Russia to pull its troops from Venezuela as opposition leader Juan Guaido tells his supporters to prepare for a final push to try to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.

Meanwhile, 5G is coming soon with the promise of super-speed data and better coverage. What are the health risks, if any, associated with this next-generation network?

Well stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by our various editorial teams presented by Elayne Wangalwa.

