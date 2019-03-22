Brexit: EU gives the UK two delay options [International Edition]

International edition
A few days away from the March 29 Brexit deadline, European leaders decided on Thursday evening to grant the United Kingdom two options for a postponement.
And, New Zealand continues to pay tribute to the victims of the Christchurch mosques. Still on Thursday, the authorities banned semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles.
Ruth Lago bring you these and more topics in this episode of International Edition, a program dedicated to the major global news events covered by our various editorial teams.
01:33
New Zealand: Christians in Christchurch offer prayers for victims, families
Go to video
Theresa May’s Brexit deal fails again [International Edition]
00:54
Cameroon's human rights record questioned by UN, EU and US
Go to video
EU funds €3.3m legal research, training institute in Ethiopia
11:47
Trump-Kim summit breaks down [International Edition]
01:17
Senegal poll largely peaceful- EU Observers