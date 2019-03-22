Welcome to Africanews

Brexit: EU gives the UK two delay options [International Edition]

Brexit: EU gives the UK two delay options [International Edition]

A few days away from the March 29 Brexit deadline, European leaders decided on Thursday evening to grant the United Kingdom two options for a postponement.

And, New Zealand continues to pay tribute to the victims of the Christchurch mosques. Still on Thursday, the authorities banned semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles.

Ruth Lago bring you these and more topics in this episode of International Edition, a program dedicated to the major global news events covered by our various editorial teams.

