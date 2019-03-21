Welcome to Africanews

Several civilian deaths by US drones over 2 years in Somalia- AI [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Several civilians have been killed by powerful missiles from US forces, so says rights group Amnesty international.

The group says over the past two year, the US have “dramatically increased” the number of airstrikes in Somalia recording more than 100 drone strikes and manned aircraft.

That figure, Amnesty says is more than the number of US airstrikes in Yemen and Libya combined during the same period.

Now we must tell you that the U.S. military has denied the deaths.

According to U.S. Africa Command, 110 strikes has been carried out by drones and manned aircraft in the past two years in Somalia, killing over 800 people. The command however insists that every death was that of a “terrorist.”

