CAF Competions produce quarter finalists

African Champions League last day of play in the group stages produces some spectacular statistics with current holders Esperance and TP Mazembe making the cross over.

Raja of Casablanca crashes out of the group stage as six other North African teams book places in the last 8 of the Confederations cup.

Spanish football is on the move to increase it’s fan base in Africa, the competition’s managing director has been canvassing potential ties on the continent.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Piere Aubameyang all in the top five goal scoring chat in the English top flight.