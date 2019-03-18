Welcome to Africanews

CAF Competions produce quarter finalists

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

African Champions League last day of play in the group stages produces some spectacular statistics with current holders Esperance and TP Mazembe making the cross over.

Raja of Casablanca crashes out of the group stage as six other North African teams book places in the last 8 of the Confederations cup.

Spanish football is on the move to increase it’s fan base in Africa, the competition’s managing director has been canvassing potential ties on the continent.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Piere Aubameyang all in the top five goal scoring chat in the English top flight.

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

Football Planet

