CAF Competions produce quarter finalists

Football Planet
African Champions League last day of play in the group stages produces some spectacular statistics with current holders Esperance and TP Mazembe making the cross over.
Raja of Casablanca crashes out of the group stage as six other North African teams book places in the last 8 of the Confederations cup.
Spanish football is on the move to increase it’s fan base in Africa, the competition’s managing director has been canvassing potential ties on the continent.
Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Piere Aubameyang all in the top five goal scoring chat in the English top flight.
Go to video
Kind draw for Esperance in CAF champions league defence
12:03
CAF confirms Cameroon to host AFCON 2021
11:56
UCL & CAF: Al Ahly inches close to 9th crown [Football Planet]
12:00
Africa braces as Al Ahly Vs Espérance final nears [Football Planet]
13:00
Marseille remain firm over Cameroon winger Bedimo's axing [Football Planet]
04:20
CAF takes disciplinary action against referees [Sport]