Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

France, Kenya back calls for action on climate [Morning Call]

France, Kenya back calls for action on climate [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The leaders of France and Kenya have given their support to calls by scientists for urgent action to be taken to address some of the serious environmental issues people the world over are confronted with.

According to French president, Emmanuel Macron, the world cannot afford to be in a state of denial when the opportunity to reshape the future of the planet is now. He called on countries to invest renewable forms of energy to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

The French leader made this known when he addressed the 4th Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..