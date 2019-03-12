UN Environment Assembly: the time to act is now

The world is at a crossroad for innovative solutions to be found to address environmental challenges that confront mankind.For Participants at the 4th United nations Environment Assembly, the time to act is now.

More sustainable and pragmatic tactics needs to be employed to tackle these environmental challenges.

‘‘Our efforts must benefit people. An outcome from this Assembly must speak to each and every country and inspire citizens to become more aware of the challenges and solutions to the health of our planet, and embark on more sustainable lifestyles’‘, stated the president of the 4th United Nations Assembly.

‘‘We need to find innovative solutions for environmental challenges through different approaches to sustainable consumption and production, inspiring nations, private sector players and individuals,’‘he added.

The UN Environment Acting Executive Director, Joyce Msuya, also appealed to nations to step up and start delivering real change.

‘We are here today because we share a common sense of purpose. We can no longer delay taking action to protect people and this planet.And the good news is that around the world, there are many examples of people, governments, enterprises and civil society that are not willing to wait to change our collective future’‘,she said.

lost ecosystem services between 1995 and 2011 is valued at $4- $20 trillion according to the UN environment report.Agricultural practices are also putting increasing pressure on the environment, costing an estimated $3 trillion per year.