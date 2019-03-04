Burkina Faso's film festival Fespaco2019 closes

The Morning Call
The Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco) ended on Saturday.
The festival which was held at the sports palace had in attendance the heads of state of Burkina Faso, Rwanda (guest of honor), Mali and former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings.
It was the fiftieth anniversary of the biennale.
We take a look at the festival and what it represents for Burkina Faso.
